It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
This evening in Marion: Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be w…
For the drive home in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is sh…
For the drive home in Marion: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the…
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It …
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees t…