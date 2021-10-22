 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics