Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Marion: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mario…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm temperat…
For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Marion will see warm tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Marion. The…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Marion. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.