The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Marion, NC
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
