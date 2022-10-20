Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Marion, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.