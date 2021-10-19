The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Marion, NC
