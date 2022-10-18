Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Marion, NC
