 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Marion. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics