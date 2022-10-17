Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Marion, NC

Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.