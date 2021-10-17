 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics