Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Marion, NC

Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

