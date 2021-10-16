Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Marion's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Ma…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Marion will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Sunday.…
Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks to reach a …
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected …
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly …
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Thursday. It sh…