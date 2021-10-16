 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

