Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degree…
This evening in Marion: Mostly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mario…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in th…
It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the …
This evening in Marion: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks to reach a co…
It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.