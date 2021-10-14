Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Marion, NC

The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.