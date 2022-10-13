Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Marion, NC

Marion will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.