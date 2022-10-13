Marion will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Marion, NC
