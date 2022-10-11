It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degree…
This evening in Marion: Mostly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mario…
Marion's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild t…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatur…
It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 deg…