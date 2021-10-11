Marion will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Marion, NC
