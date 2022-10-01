Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tropical Weather Statement is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% ch…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see c…
For the drive home in Marion: Considerable cloudiness. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion…
For the drive home in Marion: Rain. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfa…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorro…
Marion's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm tempera…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It loo…