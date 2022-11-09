 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Marion, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

