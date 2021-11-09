Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Marion, NC

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Marion. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.