Temperatures will be warm Monday in Marion. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion are…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. High…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
For the drive home in Marion: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see thund…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Winds shou…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…