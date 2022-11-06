Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50…
For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variabl…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a …
For the drive home in Marion: Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …
It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degree…
Marion's evening forecast: A shower is possible early. Areas of fog early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and va…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …