Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorm…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Marion's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable…
For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variabl…
It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Marion's evening forecast: A shower is possible early. Areas of fog early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and va…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degree…
For the drive home in Marion: Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …