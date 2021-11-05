 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

