Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Marion, NC
