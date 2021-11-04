Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Marion, NC
