Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Marion, NC

Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Marion could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.