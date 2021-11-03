 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Marion, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

