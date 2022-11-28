Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Marion, NC
