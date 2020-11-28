Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2020 in Marion, NC

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.