Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Marion, NC

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.