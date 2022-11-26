Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Marion, NC
