 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Friday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics