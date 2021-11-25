Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Marion, NC
