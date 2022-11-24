Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Marion, NC

Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.