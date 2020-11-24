 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Marion, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics