Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Marion, NC
