 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics