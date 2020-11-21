 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2020 in Marion, NC

Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

