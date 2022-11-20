Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Marion, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Sunday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.