Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.