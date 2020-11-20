Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Marion, NC

Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.