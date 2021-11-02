 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Marion, NC

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

