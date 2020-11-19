Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Marion, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.