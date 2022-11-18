Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Marion, NC
