 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics