Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Marion, NC

Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.