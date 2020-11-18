 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Marion, NC

Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

