 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics