The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecas…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures in Marion will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of h…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47…
Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.