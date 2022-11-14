Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Marion, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.