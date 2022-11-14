The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57…
Temperatures in Marion will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of h…
Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47…