Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Marion, NC
